‘Threatened’ Female Producer Begged to Leave Cuomo’s Show
A female executive producer asked to leave CNN star Chris Cuomo’s primetime show over what she described as “significant differences,” according to Page Six. The tabloid also reported that multiple sources said that the producer, Melanie Buck, left because “she felt threatened” by Cuomo’s behavior.
“I spent two years as EP on Chris’ show and I’m proud to have led it to #1 at CNN. We ultimately had significant differences, and I asked to leave the show. I have moved on and am looking forward to my latest role with CNN+,” Buck told Page Six, referencing her new role on CNN’s subscription streaming service.
Buck worked as the executive producer of Cuomo Prime Time from April 2018 to March 2020, which was just before the CNN anchor made his grand exit from the basement after COVID-19 quarantine. Reports of Bucks’s run-ins with Cuomo come on the heels of news that Shelly Ross, Cuomo’s ex-boss at ABC, accused him of sexually harassing her in 2005 in a recent op-ed. CNN has yet to comment on Ross’s allegations and has stood by their star after he faced widespread criticism for advising his brother amid the former New York governor’s sexual harassment scandal.