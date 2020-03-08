CHEAT SHEET
Three Hawaii Teens Arrested for Beating up Young Homeless Man
BRUTALITY
Read it at Hawaii News Now
Police have arrested three teenage boys suspected of beating up a young homeless man in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, nearly three months after the act thanks to a surveillance tape that went viral. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old have been identified by local media, but the third assailant has not because he is a minor. They are facing second degree assault charges. The video shows two of the teens squaring up to the homeless man, who they then gang up on and beat to the ground. “Regardless of what the situation was, that was not OK. Not in Ewa Beach, not in any community,” local Senator Kurt Fevella told the press. “That was overwhelming evidence showing a brutal attack on this young individual.” The victim has not been identified or found.