Three Kids Under 8 Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt: Cops

Three children under the age of 8 were found dead Wednesday afternoon in an apartment in California’s Central Valley. A woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries was found with the bodies of the children and transported to the hospital. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide attempt. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the kids in Le Grand.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.