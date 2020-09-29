Three Killed in Northern California Wildfires as Thousands Ordered to Flee
HOLY HELLFIRE
California firefighters worked through the day to contain raging wildfires across Napa and Sonoma counties, though none had any level of containment by late Monday afternoon. CalFire combined the series of fires in both counties, grouping the Glass and Boysen fires, which started Sunday, with Monday’s Shady fire as “the Glass incident.” Together, they have forced more than 68,000 people to flee their homes. Elsewhere, the Zogg fire in Shasta County has claimed the lives of at least three people, according to Redding’s ABC 7 station. Napa residents told the Los Angeles Times of the trauma they’d already endured in years past being compounded by the region’s worsened air quality. “My teens are now sending me homes on Zillow out of the area,” said Randi Cornwall, a resident of Santa Rosa. “We are all in some form of therapy. My 6-year-old needs me to hold her when she smells smoke.”