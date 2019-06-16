Tiffany Haddish Cancels Upcoming Atlanta Show Over Abortion Law: ‘I Cannot in Good Faith Perform There’

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has canceled an upcoming show in Atlanta because of Georgia’s new restrictive abortion legislation. “I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there,” she said in a statement sent to ticketholders on Saturday. Fox Theatre, the venue hosting the show, is reportedly offering refunds to those who purchased tickets. Haddish joins a growing list of celebrities and production companies pulling out of Georgia to protest abortion legislation signed into law last month. The law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, when many women may not even know they are pregnant yet.