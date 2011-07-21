Tiger Woods Fires Steve Williams

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
Tiger Woods fired his longtime caddie Steve Williams, a close friend who worked with Woods for 12 years. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said on his website. "Needless to say, this came as a shock," replied Williams on his own site. Williams was one of two caddies Woods employed on a regular basis, but their relationship began to deteriorate after Woods’ car crash and subsequent revelations of adultery.