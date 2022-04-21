This TikTok-Famous Carpet Cleaning Tool Saved My Rug

Between my tendency to drop or spill any item that could be possibly held in human hands and my cat’s ability to shed year-round with no discernable seasonal patterns, the carpet in my apartment has gone through very heavy abuse since it was first rolled out. While I like to believe that I am an ardent vacuumer, the buildup of dust and pet hair over time became too much to ignore. Luckily for me, I was browsing through my phone at viral videos of other people cleaning and came across this nifty lint remover tool on Amazon that tons of TikTokers had mentioned.

This rug-scraping lint remover was pulling up crazy amounts of dust and pet hair from the carpets in the TikTok videos I was watching, and I was rather impressed. So, after a few moments of contemplation, my roommate and I pulled the trigger on the kuka-us Lint Remover and bought it. Considering how cheap the item was ($10 a pop)— despite the hype it received from countless TikTokers—my expectations were incredibly low. Yet, much to my surprise, the lint remover went above and beyond its intended purpose. Another TikTok famous Amazon product that I officially endorse.

The kuka-us Lint Remover is designed with a row of thin copper teeth that safely sift through the fibers of your carpet and lift up lint, dust, crumbs and hair to the surface. To use, simply pass over the area you want to clean with light pressure and watch as the insane amounts of lint is revealed—it’s so satisfying! The tool is also designed to be used on multiple different types of carpets and can be adjusted based on the angle you use it to be more effective on thin microfibers all the way to thick shag.

kuka-us Lint Remover Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

In a way, the effectiveness of the lint remover is almost sort of terrifying. I simply was not aware of how much filth had built up in my carpet which looked so clean on the surface. I watched in horror and fascination as balls of hair and lint accumulated underneath the lint remover. I cannot stress how much stuff came out of my carpet.

The lint remover has a sturdy wooden handle and comes in a pack of two to make sure that even if it breaks, you’ll have a replacement on hand. Additionally, the lint remover works on more than just carpets and rugs. I recently tried using it on a few different jackets and blankets, and it worked just as well. The device is also perfectly suited to pull up all of the pet hair that accumulates on your couch as well if you are a big softy like me and couldn’t say no when your pet hopped up to sit next to you.

You can buy a kuka-us Lint Remover today on Amazon for just $10, and next time you think about cleaning your home, maybe hop on TikTok for a bit and just see what comes up.

