TikTok Star and ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Dies at 29

TikTok star Eva Evans, who shared her fabulous life in New York City with hundreds of thousands of followers and created the Amazon series Club Rat, has died at the age of 29, her sister revealed on Instagram.

“please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to,” Lila said in the Sunday post. “yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. after 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

“we will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan,” Lila’s post continued. “i wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t.”