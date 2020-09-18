TikTok Will Be Banned From U.S. App Stores This Sunday
TIME TICKING AWAY
You officially have two days to get on the TikTok bandwagon. The phenomenally popular Chinese-owned app will be banned from U.S. app stores from this Sunday. The U.S. Commerce Department issued an order Friday morning that will stop people in the U.S. from downloading the video-sharing app, as well as the Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat, from late Sunday. The Commerce Department order will prevent new downloads from Apple’s app store, Google Play, and any other place where they can be downloaded that can be reached from within the United States. U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement: “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party.”