Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Smashes Box Office Records in Opening Week
Marty Supreme smashed box office records from just six screens in its opening week and took second place at the domestic box office on Friday. The sports comedy-drama starring Timothée Chalamet, 30, topped last week’s per-screen average (PSA), earning $875,000 from six screens. On Friday, the film grossed $6.73 million domestically from 2,668 locations, placing second behind James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which earned $22.6 million. The highly promoted Marty Supreme saw Chalamet atop the Las Vegas Sphere, which turned into a giant ping pong ball tied to his character’s sport, celebrities wearing hoodies branded with the film’s logo, and an aggressive press tour where the actor repeatedly touted it as his best role yet. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, is expected to gross $30 million by the end of the weekend and is projected to remain at the top of the box office thanks to its positive reviews, including a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.