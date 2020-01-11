Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes
Dynamic comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes next year, Poehler announced on Saturday. “NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet—Tina Fey and Amy Poehler—and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment. Fey and Poehler have starred together in Baby Mama, Sisters, Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live, and many, many other hits. The pair hosted the awards in 2015, claiming it would be the last time they helmed the event. “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”