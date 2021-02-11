Tokyo Olympics President to Resign Over Misogynistic Statements
DONE TALKING
The president of the Tokyo Olympics’ organizing body plans to resign amid continued fallout over offensive statements about women he made last week. Yoshiro Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister whose term lasted just one year, said at a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting, “If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying.” He attempted to retract at a press conference, calling the remark “inappropriate” while also saying that he did not “listen to women that much lately.” The non-apology did not satisfy his critics, and he announced plans to step down Thursday. The 2020 Summer Games have been set back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are set to go on in a limited capacity in upcoming months.