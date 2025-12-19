Top Dem Mocks Trump Goons For Still Manning ‘The Titanic’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has torn into Republican “losers” who still support Donald Trump, labeling the president “The Titanic” and asking why his supporters haven’t jumped ship yet.

Responding to the “latest foolishness” from the administration during a press conference, a furious Jeffries questioned why the president’s sycophants continue to back him so fiercely despite his track record of failure and obvious unfitness for office.

Jeffries invoked Knicks legend Michael Ray Richardson to tell Republicans, "the ship is sinking. It’s over.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“These people are pathetic. They are sycophants. And these are individuals right now who are bending the knee to a loser,” Jeffries told reporters in response to news that a MAGA-appointed board of trustees voted ‘unanimously’ to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump.

“The Republicans are losers. Why are you bending the knee at this point in time? It’s not clear to you that, as Michael Ray Richardson, the great former New York Knick, once said, ‘the ship be sinking, it’s over.’

He added, “This is The Titanic. I don’t get it. I really don’t understand the situation because these people promised that they were gonna lower the high cost of living on day one, and they failed to do it in year one, let alone day one.”

Jeffries also criticized the president for caring more about political vendettas, playing golf, and aggrandizing his opponents than governing.

“Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about the prospects of the country and the Republican Party”, he said. “The notion that Donald Trump has spent more time on the golf course than trying to keep health care affordable for the American people or drive down the high cost of living, in and of itself, is extraordinary.

Donald Trump points at Hakeem Jeffries in the Oval Office. Truth Social

“But then we layer on top of that—he can find $40 billion to bail out Argentina. He’s trying to extort $230 million from the Department of Justice. He literally has ordered the destruction of the East Wing of the White House. At the same time, he says the affordability crisis is a hoax.”

Turning his attention to the attempted rebranding of the Kennedy Center, which the administration has prioritized over extending tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, Jeffries said the president’s enablers were “sick people” and claimed that “something is really wrong with these folks.”

“And here’s the final thing: they don’t have the power to do it. Only Congress can rename the Kennedy Center,” he added.

“The whole thing is extraordinary, and it’s another indication of the fact that things have fallen apart quite quickly for Donald Trump and the Republican Party.”

Jeffries has had a contentious relationship with Trump. After failed Oval Office talks to avert a government shutdown, Trump released photos showing that he had put Trump 2028 hats on the Resolute Desk and another image of him apparently pointing and jeering at the Democratic leader.

Trump has been vocal about his desire to rename the Kennedy Center after himself. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The White House claimed on Thursday that trustees had voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center, as part of the president’s ongoing commitment to make life better in the capital.

However, Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who served on the board of trustees before it was stuffed with MAGA loyalists, claimed that her mic was muted and she was unable to voice opposition to the plan.

“What you may hear is that there was a unanimous vote to rename the Kennedy Center the Trump Center,” Beatty said in a video on X. “To be clear, I was on that call, and as I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions, and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted. Each time I tried to speak, I was muted.”

For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship. https://t.co/D1zGV7xiWV pic.twitter.com/npNvSIy6sV — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 18, 2025

In a statement accompanying the video, Beatty said, “This was not consensus. This was censorship.”