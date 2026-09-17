Top Doctor Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Nuclear Slop Posting

A top psychiatrist is calling on doctors treating Donald Trump to “come forward” with details on his health out of fear that his AI-generated posts about nuclear weapons could point to a looming catastrophe.

Dr. Henry David Abraham, a leading psychiatrist whose work against the threat of nuclear weapons has earned him the Nobel Peace Prize, said Trump’s alarming behavior warrants drastic measures: an intervention by medical professionals.

Dr. Henry David Abraham was the latest top doctor to sound the alarm about President Donald Trump's health. Henry David Abraham, CC BY-SA 4.0

Trump, 80, raised eyebrows in May when he went on a bizarre Truth Social posting spree, using AI to generate images of himself appearing to work from a command center in space. One image depicted him pressing a big red button as various explosions and mushroom clouds surrounded him.

It's unclear what prompted Trump to post himself pressing a big red button in May. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Abraham, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985 for his work with International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, was troubled by Trump’s slop posting. Abraham was among dozens of leading psychiatrists who signed a statement in May calling Trump “mentally unfit” to be U.S. president.

The president's cognitive health has been called into question amid his mental gaffes and unhinged Truth Social posts. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“He’s certainly our most impulsive president in my lifetime,” Abraham told British outlet The i Paper. “He is an unstable individual with absolute control over the American nuclear arsenal.”

He cited the “duty to warn” rule used by psychiatrists to take action if they believe their patient is a danger to others, calling on the 22 medical specialists listed in Trump’s most recent check-up to act as whistleblowers.

“Those 22 doctors, they had better figure it out, and they better come forward,” he told the news outlet.

Abraham also said Trump’s outbursts reveal that he has “attacks of rage that he can’t control.” In April, for example, Trump published a concerning post about Iran, threatening that “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

Trump sparked chaos around the globe after threatening to kill an entire civilization. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“He can’t get out of it. He’s embarrassed every day about it, or at least attacked every day about it,” Abraham said of Trump’s Iran war. “What prevents him one night from saying, ‘Oh, I can solve this Iran problem in 10 seconds’ – which would essentially be the use of nuclear weapons.”

Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated U.S. president, has long raised questions about his capacity to serve thanks to his chronically bruised hands, swollen ankles, public bouts of drowsiness, and mental flubs. But in January, he bragged about his “perfect” health.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” he claimed in a Truth Social post.

“You give a MoCA for a rapid screen. Is the person functioning in a cognitive sense or not?” Abraham said, referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. “If you are doing two, three, four, you’re not doing a rapid screen. You’re looking for a trend.”

President Donald Trump bragged about his "perfect" health in January. Donald Trump on Truth Social

When reached for comment, the White House responded by attacking Abraham.

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. Henry David Abraham is a Trump-deranged loser engaging in armchair diagnosis for political purposes. He is a disgrace to the medical profession,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.