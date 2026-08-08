Top General Holds Secret Talks About Ending Iran War Behind Trump’s Back

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine is reportedly quietly working toward an exit from Donald Trump’s Iran war, even as the president appears to believe more air strikes could force a deal.

As the war enters its sixth month, CNN reported Friday that Caine has privately discussed the limits of further military action with other top Trump advisers, warning that continued bombing may not be enough to secure a ceasefire.

“Caine is looking for an off-ramp,” one source familiar with the matter told the outlet.

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's FY2027 budget request for the Department of Defense on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2026. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

The 57-year-old general has discussed the matter with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance—all before meeting with Trump to coordinate their message and to emphasize the limitations of certain military options.

The news comes as Trump, who has long criticized articles he doesn’t like, has lashed out at reports about weapons shortages as a result of his war, which he had said would only last a few weeks.

The Washington Post reported that during a Cabinet meeting last Friday, Trump, 80, accosted Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth for being ill-informed about the shortages, which Trump thought “had been fixed.”

The shortages were primarily of long-distance guided missiles and interceptors, according to the Post. This was reportedly one reason there were fewer missile strikes over the past week.

Hegseth, 46, denied the story.

Caine’s discussions with other top officials about war prospects, one source told CNN, “is just his way of protecting the military.”

Hegesth last month asked Congress for billions more in funding for the war. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Caine’s spokesperson, Joseph Holstead, told CNN: “We do not discuss the Chairman’s confidential conversations with the President, the Secretary, or other senior leaders, nor do we comment on anonymous, agenda-driven characterizations of those conversations by sources who were not privy to them.”

A White House official told the network: “General Caine is an incredible asset to President Trump’s national security team, and the overwhelming success of Operations Epic Fury, Midnight Hammer, and Absolute Resolve speaks for itself.”

They added: “The general always provides accurate, unbiased information and a host of options to the commander-in-chief, who ultimately makes decisions based on what he feels is best for U.S. national security.”

The State Department and CIA declined to comment to CNN.

The Pentagon referred an inquiry to Caine’s office, which did not immediately respond. The Daily Beast has also contacted the White House for comment.

A U.S. official told the Daily Beast that there are no issues between Caine and the White House and “senior leaders are on the same page.”