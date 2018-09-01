Top Immigration Official Loses Job Over Anti-Muslim Posts

A U.S. Army director slated to become deputy director of U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services will reportedly no longer be filling the position after BuzzFeed discovered old Facebook posts in which he compared Muslims to members of the Nazi Party. Guy Sands-Pingot, a brigadier general, was scheduled to start the new job in mid-September and would have been at the very top of the agency overseeing immigration applications. He also reportedly would have been in charge of a recently established denaturalization task force. But after BuzzFeed News alerted the agency to Sands-Pigot’s history of inflammatory Facebook posts, USCIS said he will no longer be hired, according to the news outlet. In social media posts dating back two years, Sands-Pigot reportedly liked and reposted articles mocking Muslims and suggested that all Muslims are extremists. After BuzzFeed began to inquire about the posts, the Facebook timeline was set to private.
