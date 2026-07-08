Top Official Accuses McConnell’s Aides of Health Cover-Up

The governor of Kentucky has been left in the dark about Mitch McConnell’s health as his state’s senior senator has been hospitalized for more than three weeks.

Gov. Andy Beshear is now demanding answers on McConnell’s prognosis and recovery amid rampant speculation about the Kentucky senator, whose team has provided almost no updates on his condition.

McConnell, 84, has been hospitalized since June 14, when first responders found him unconscious in his home. Medics responded to a “cardiac arrest” and administered CPR at his address, according to the dispatch audio.

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is seen as the Senate votes on amendments to a reconciliation package, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on June 4, 2026. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Beshear sent a letter to McConnell’s office requesting an update on his health as top Senate Republicans insist they’ve spoken to McConnell this week but are being accused of a cover-up by MAGA influencers.

“Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source,” said Beshear. “I wish him a safe and speedy recovery.”

The letter is addressed to McConnell and notes the growing concerns over his ability to hold office.

“As public officeholders, we have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent. I believe this requires clear communication about one’s ability to serve,” it reads.

The last update from McConnell’s team on his health was a statement released on July 2, which claimed he was improving and working with his staffers. His staff is led by his longtime aide Terry Carmack, who is on track to earn more than $226,000 this year.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he spoke wth McConnell on Monday. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso’s office also said he spoke to the Kentucky senator for about 20 minutes on Tuesday.

CNN contributor Scott Jennings also claimed on Tuesday that he had spoken to McConnell for about 20 minutes on a series of topics. Observers were quick to note that the descriptions of all three calls revealed around the same time were very similar.

MAGA influencers have not backed off their calls for “proof of life” and have accused Senate Republicans of a massive cover-up after right-wing activist Laura Loomer insisted McConnell was “brain dead.”

The senator’s health mystery took another bizarre turn late on Tuesday, when McConnell’s wife broke her silence after remaining in China during her husband’s medical emergency and hospitalization.

Former Transportation secretary Elaine Chao was pictured meeting with China’s Vice President Han Zheng on June 17, three days after McConnell was rushed to the hospital. She has since returned to the U.S.