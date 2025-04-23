Top Trump Aide Attacks Departing 60 Minutes Boss: ‘Karma Is a B***h’
Donald Trump’s chief mouthpiece fired a parting shot at the outgoing boss of 60 Minutes, who quit Tuesday as the legendary newsmagazine is in the midst of a court battle with the president. “Karma is a b---h,“ White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X in response to news of Bill Owens’ resignation. He called the departing executive producer “a liar and a fraud.” Trump has sued the storied CBS program for $20 billion, alleging that the show edited an answer from his presidential opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her sound better. Trump backed out of a corresponding 60 Minutes interview of his own in October after learning that the sit-down would be fact-checked. Cheung shared his own version of events, writing that Owens “called me during the campaign to beg for an interview with President Trump. When it was clear they didn’t intend to be fair, we told them no. Then when the Kamala episode aired, they misrepresented our interaction with them.” Owens, who had been the lead executive producer on 60 Minutes since 2019, said that he decided to leave after it became clear he would no longer be able to make “independent decisions” in running the show. “I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” he said.