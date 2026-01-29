Toppled Trump Goon Sends Weird Mt. Rushmore Love Message to Agents

Border Patrol official Greg Bovino has emerged from his social media blackout to share a bizarre video comparing Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Bovino was pulled from Minneapolis earlier this week and demoted from his previous role of “commander at large” after his agents shot and killed Veterans Affairs nurse Alex Pretti, 37, sparking public outrage. The 55-year-old was also denied access to his official social media accounts, which he used to attack Pretti after he was killed.

But on Thursday, he was back with an “exclusive” video shared by MAGA influencer Nick Sortor. The video shows Bovino standing in front of Mount Rushmore in his Border Patrol uniform, having ditched his SS-style trenchcoat.

“Team, behind me are a few individuals there. That’s the original turn and burn,” he said, using his preferred term for Border Patrol’s aggressive immigration tactics, including smashing car windows, blowing down the doors of homes, and blasting protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.

South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore monument features 60-foot-tall sculptures of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Its lead sculptor, Gutzon Borglum, was the son of Danish immigrants and called his work the “Shrine of Democracy.”

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Greg Bovino traveled to Mt. Rushmore to deliver a message to his men after being removed from Minneapolis, and agents being put on leave



“I want you to know: I’ve got your back, now and always—I love you, I support you, and I salute you.”



Bovino coined… pic.twitter.com/xnOR6xFHUP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 29, 2026

Bovino did not explain the specific tie-in between the four former presidents and border patrol agents, saying only, “I want you to know you’re that you’re the modern-day equivalent.”

“I’m very proud of what you—the Mean Green Machine—are doing in Minneapolis right now, just like you’ve done it across the United States over these past tough nine months,” Bovino continued. “Turn and burn makes me very proud. I also want you know that I’ve got your back now and always. I love you, I support you, and I salute you.”

Bovino’s love fest comes as the public has soured on “turn and burn” tactics after the administration’s immigration operation in Minneapolis led to the deaths of two U.S. citizens, Pretti and an unarmed mother, Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was killed by an ICE agent on Jan. 7.

The public has turned against Greg Bovino's aggressive "turn and burn" tactics. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

ICE and Border Patrol agents have also reportedly turned on the operation—and on leaders like Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who rushed to brand Pretti a “domestic terrorist”—saying the tense situation was a “no-win” situation for agents on the ground.

President Donald Trump has tried to quell public outrage by sidelining Noem and Bovino and sending his border czar, Tom Homan, to try to de-escalate the situation.

Homan, who has clashed with Noem in the past, used his first presser to vow to do things better than the Green Machine.

Border czar Tom Homan speaks during a news conference about ongoing immigration enforcement operations on January 29, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Olson/Scott Olson/Getty Images