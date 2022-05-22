CHEAT SHEET
Tory Candidate Tweets That 16-Year-Old Girls Smell "Buttery" and "Creamy"
England’s Conservative party finds itself awash in more sexual scandal, as a tweet on the account of a local Tory election candidate said that 16-year-old girls smell “buttery [and] creamy.” The post on the account of Jonty Campbell, who has competed for a council seat in Preston a number of times and is listed as deputy chair of campaigning on the Preston Conservative Association website, read, “Girls aged 16 to, say 23, have this buttery, creamy, slightly sweet smell that is unbelievably magnetic.” Campbell’s comment prompted a quick response, with one women’s rights activist saying that it is “the mindset of misogyny/violence against women personified.” Campbell’s Twitter account has since been set to private.