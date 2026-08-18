A pair of British newlyweds and their pilot died when their helicopter crashed into a landing pad on Sifnos, a Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea, on Monday. Local police have named the couple as Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, who were honeymooning in the country. Authorities have not publicly identified their pilot. Manolis Foundoulakis, the island’s deputy mayor, arrived at the site not long after the crash at around 6.15 p.m. local time. He said there was nearly “nothing left” of the helicopter. Two of the bodies were found still inside, with the third discovered nearby, Foundoulakis said, adding that locals had heard a “bizarre engine noise coming from the aircraft” as it was coming in to the landing pad. An investigation into the cause is ongoing. The British Foreign Office said its “thoughts are with the families during this difficult time.” Blackstone, the asset management firm where Cromie worked, added that he was “beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him,” and that “our thoughts are prayers are with his loved ones.”
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- 1Honeymooning Couple Killed in Horrific Helicopter CrashHONEYMOON HORRORThe local deputy mayor said there was “nothing left” of the aircraft after visiting the site where it went down.
- 2Super Bowl Champion Dies at 56 After 19-Year Health Battle‘THE STRONGEST MAN’The Baltimore Ravens have paid tribute to “a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 3Flyer Busted After Customs Makes Wild Discovery in SuitcaseA REPTILE DYSFUNCTIONThe haul included several protected species, each worth hundreds of dollars on the black market.
- 4Pro Baseball Coach Detained by ICEIMMIGRATION STRIKE OUTOswaldo Pirela’s family says he was seized at an airport during a routine work trip—and nobody will tell them why.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Stay Sleep Without the GrogginessSNOOZE BETTERInfused with CBD and CBN, these sleep gummies help you fall asleep without the next-day hangover.
- 52 Jets Suffer Same Scary Problem Hours Apart at AirportTIRED OUTThe FAA is probing the incidents involved American Airlines and United jets.
- 6Oscar Winner, 59, Reveals She Is Now a GrandmotherBILLIONAIRE BABYHer newborn grandson was given a meaningful family name.
- 7Tennis Champ Reveals Health Issue After On-Court ScareSCARY SPELLThe formerly No. 1-ranked player was brought to his knees during Saturday’s humid match.
- 8Ivanka and Jared Spotted Scouting Mansions on West CoastMOVING WESTThe first daughter and son-in-law reportedly toured several high-end listings currently for sale.
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 9Woman Mauled by Bear in Terrifying Running Trail AttackTRAIL TERRORThe runner fought back with bear spray.
- 10Missing Hiker Found Dead After Horrific AccidentUNPREDICTABLE CONDITIONSA helicopter search was launched.
Former NFL linebacker O.J. Brigance has died aged 56 after a 19-year battle with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Steve Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens, for whom Brigance won the 2000 Super Bowl, announced his death on Monday. “We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance,” Bisciotti wrote in a statement. “O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.” He added that it was “a tremendously sad day for Baltimore.” Brigance was told when he was diagnosed in 2007, aged just 37, he would likely live for another five years at most. John Harbaugh, his former coach, called him “the strongest man in the organization” for his 19-year perseverance after that news, continuing to attend games and practices with the help of a motorized wheelchair as his disease progressed. Brigance was married to Chanda Minor-Brigance, whom he met in 1989 and married in 1994. Minor-Brigance remained by her husband’s side throughout his lengthy health battle.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Traveler Busted After Customs Makes Wild Discovery in His Suitcase
A traveler was arrested at a Tokyo airport after Customs officials discovered about 200 lizards stuffed inside 22 pairs of socks in his suitcase, according to reports. Daniel Isaac Velasco Baltazar, 23, arrived at Haneda Airport from South Korea when officials found the reptiles hidden in his luggage. One of the animals was already dead when the suitcase was opened. The haul included nine Mexican alligator lizards, an endangered species with strict international trade restrictions. Velasco Baltazar allegedly told investigators he’d bought the lizards in Mexico for roughly $3.50 to $4.70 each. Some of the reptiles can fetch around $630 apiece in Japan, according to reports. Keith Jeffries, vice president of K2 Security Screening Group and former federal security director at Los Angeles International Airport, said the profit margin explains why smugglers keep trying. “If there’s a market for it, people will attempt to smuggle it,” Jeffries told Fox News Digital. “We’ve seen this before many times. It happens more frequently than any of us would like.”
A San Diego Padres coach has been detained by immigration officers at an airport while he was traveling for work. Oswaldo José Pirela, the club’s minor-league catching coordinator, was taken into custody at El Paso International Airport in Texas at about 5 a.m. Sunday, his sister Daniela told NBC News. Pirela, who was raised in Venezuela, sought asylum after entering the U.S. in 2014 and shares a home near Phoenix with his two American-born daughters. ICE’s online database listed him as detained late Monday, while Daniela said relatives had received no reason for his arrest. “He did everything lawfully as the U.S. asks,” she said. “He loves this country.” The Padres said in a statement, “We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time.” The family has appealed to Arizona Rep. Abraham Hamadeh for help.
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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.
River Botanicals brings together trusted plant-based wellness brands under one umbrella, offering high-quality products with transparent ingredients, backed by third-party lab testing. It boasts a collection of premium sleep products (available in both non-THC and THC formulas) from Canna River that can soothe these sleep woes. Our favorite? The Canna River sleep gummies, formulated with three key sleep-enhancing ingredients: CBD, CBN, and optional Delta-9 THC.
Broad-spectrum CBD offers potential therapeutic effects without the high. CBN is known for its potential calming effects, which may aid sleep. According to some studies, CBN has been shown to help reduce sleep disturbance, helping you stay asleep throughout the night without the next-day grogginess associated with other sleep aids. The gummies are also available in a formula containing Delta-9 THC, which may help with pain relief and overall relaxation. Available in five delicious flavors (we love the green apple!), each sleep gummy contains 50 milligrams of CBD and 50 milligrams of CBN.
Right now, new customers can save 30 percent on their first orders by signing up for the River Botanicals email list. Sweet dreams!
A major U.S. airport was hit by tire failures on two jets within hours of each other. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into both incidents, which took place Monday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. They are the latest such problems at the city’s airports this month. American Airlines Flight 386 from LaGuardia Airport landed safely at about 2 p.m. despite bursting two tires, with fire crews surrounding the Boeing 737-800 as passengers were led down stairs to buses. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” American said, per ABC7 Chicago, adding the jet was pulled from service for inspection. United Flight 739 had the same problem hours later, arriving from Omaha, Nebraska, with the Airbus A320’s passengers also exiting via stairs, the station said. Just days earlier, a Phoenix-bound United jet scrapped its takeoff at O’Hare over a tire blowout, while a Southwest plane suffered tire trouble on its nose gear at Chicago Midway earlier this month. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
Salma Hayek revealed that she is now a grandmother. The actress’s stepson, François Pinault Jr., welcomed the baby, also named Francois, with his wife, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. “We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of Francois’,” Hayek, 59, wrote on Instagram. “Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more.” Hayek shares a daughter, Valentina, 18, with 64-year-old billionaire businessman and husband, François-Henri Pinault. She also serves as stepmother to his three children: François, 38, Mathilde, 25, and Augustin, 19. The newborn’s mother, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck, announced the birth of her son in a collage of photos and confirmed the birth happened last month, though the exact date remains unknown. Hayek has previously spoken out about her joy of being a mother and stepmother. “I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to,” the Teresa star told Red magazine in 2017. “The huge blessing I’ve had is that my husband has three other children.”
Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic has opened up about battling a chronic health issue after suffering a frightening episode at Saturday’s Cincinnati Open match. A video from the second round of the match shows the 39-year-old player hunched over on his hands and knees over a towel, seemingly throwing up, and later sitting on a bench icing his head. “It’s because of a health issue I have,” Djokovic told reporters after the match. “I’ve been dealing with it for many years now. It causes me a lot of problems, especially when there’s a lot of humidity and heat.” The once-ranked No. 1 tennis player in the world lost his match against Argentina’s Thiago Agustín Tirant, 25, who is currently ranked 50th. Djokovic, now ranked fifth in the world, has earned 24 Grand Slam titles and nearly $200 million in prize money throughout his highly successful career. He did not disclose further details about his health condition.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were spotted house hunting in Malibu, days after Kushner’s brother Josh and Bob Iger bought the Los Angeles Lakers. The first daughter and son-in-law reportedly toured several high-end listings for sale. The record-breaking $12.5 billion Lakers buy came as a shock to fans last week. The Kushner brothers have historically had overlapping business interests, but there’s no indication that Jared may play in his brother’s new NBA business venture. The couple currently lives in Miami, where they own a $30 million lot in a high-security island nicknamed “Billionaire’s Bunker”. Their neighbors include Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady and Brady’s ex, Gisele Bündchen. Josh Kushner and supermodel wife Karlie Kloss also live in Malibu, in a mid-century modern mansion they bought for $29.5 million in 2024. The coastal Southern California city has long attracted Hollywood stars, but it has increasingly become home to finance and tech billionaires.
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Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
A runner has been mauled by a bear on a trail in Alaska. The Alaska Fish and Wildlife Department said she was near the Prospect Heights trailhead, on the Wolverine Bowl Trail, in Anchorage, on Thursday when it attacked her. The lone runner fought back with bear spray, ultimately deterring the beast and escaping to the trailhead. Her name and the extent of her injuries have not been revealed by authorities. “Thick, dense summer foliage can block sightlines, making surprise encounters more likely,” the department said. “Choose hiking routes with good visibility and away from known attractants, like salmon-bearing streams.” After the attack, biologists spoke with the victim and visited the scene to find the bear, but none were located. Hundreds of thousands of bears are thought to live in Alaska. They also encouraged people to carry spray and practice using it “particularly removing the safety and being sure any additional shipping zip-ties are cut away.”
A hiker has been found dead after falling from a path during a hike in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. The man was reported missing on Aug. 2 after setting out through the Palisade Mountains, with his Garmin last pinging near Agassiz Col the previous day. Inyo County Search & Rescue said Friday that his trek involved “many miles of difficult off-trail travel and significant elevation gain and loss.” An H-82 helicopter searching the area on Aug. 3 spotted the man’s remains above Sam Mack Meadow and lowered two rescuers to the scene. “It was determined that he had sustained severe injuries consistent with a fall from the cliff,” it said. The agency warned that “mountain travel can be unpredictable, especially during long days in remote and difficult terrain.” “Plan conservatively, carry adequate warm layers and an emergency bivy bag, and be prepared to adjust plans as conditions change.”