CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Crime Tape Blocks Trick-or-Treaters From Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Home
HELL-NO-WEEN
Read it at Daily Mail
The Kansas City home of Travis Kelce was seen blocked with crime tape on Halloween in photos published by the Daily Mail, part of an apparent attempt to fend off nosey trick-or-treaters attempting to get close to the NFL star and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who was reportedly holed up inside. Though a security guard stationed outside the home told the outlet, “nobody’s home today,” onlookers appeared unconvinced after lights were turned on inside the home. “They’re not handing out candy, you believe that,” one mom told The Daily Mail. “Well, we know they’re lying. Swifty is here.” Swift reportedly left Kansas City on Wednesday morning.