Travis Kelce Doesn’t Know ‘How the F*ck’ He Landed Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift, the most famous pop star in the world, since at least September of 2023, which means he’s had plenty of time to adjust to his new reality. On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, however, Travis joked that he’s still unsure how the relationship even started.

On the new episode, released Wednesday morning, the Kelce duo hosted Dave comedian and rapper Lil Dicky. That might seem like an odd choice for a guest, but Dicky, to his credit, did some heavy lifting on behalf of the general public when he shared his assessment of the Taylor-Travis romance, which he dubbed “the best thing ever.”

“I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star... somehow met your most popular beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love and it’s real,” Dicky said.

“I don’t know, I think anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser,” he added of the intense scrutiny surrounding the couple. “But I think a lot of people who [you] would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and acknowledge they love it, because there’s just something so American about it or something. There’s something just classic about it.”

Travis, for his part, seemed genuinely touched by Dicky’s comments.

“I appreciate it,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied, before admitting, “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the fuck I did it.”

“Well, you did it because you called her out on your podcast...” Dicky offered, referring to the infamous friendship bracelet Hail Mary that Travis threw on New Heights last summer.

“No, 100 percent, I know exactly how I did it,” Travis deadpanned, looking right into the camera.

And for the record, the Super Bowl champ is continuing to take all the attention in stride: “I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” Travis said. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world to new things.”