Travis Kelce Jets to Buenos Aires to See Taylor Swift on Tour

After missing her first concert in Argentina to attend a charity gala, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce landed in Buenos Aires on Friday to support girlfriend Taylor Swift during the international leg of her Eras Tour. The pop star seemed to hint at his arrival—and their blossoming relationship—on Thursday by singing the Midnights track “Labyrinth,” which includes the line: “Oh no, I’m falling in love again.” The tight end was photographed by the Daily Mail getting into a vehicle shortly after landing in a Gulfstream IV jet. Page Six reported that Kelce will fly back home on Sunday to prepare for his game against his older brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.