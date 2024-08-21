Travis Kelce Lands Role in Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel

Travis Kelce is once again putting down the football and picking up a script as Adam Sandler confirmed that the football star will have a role in the second Happy Gilmore film. Sandler made the announcement on a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. “We have a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by,” Sandler told Fallon. As for the sequel itself, Sander says “it’s good.” “We worked hard on the script, man. We didn’t want to let anybody down,” he added. In addition to this role in the golf comedy, Kelce has an upcoming small-screen cameo in Ryan Murphy’s new horror show, Grotesquerie. The show stars Niecy Nash Betts and is set to air premiere on FX next month. “I feel like a jabroni. I feel like an amateur. And, uh, I haven’t gotten fired yet so we’re doing good,” Kelce said about working on the show in a May episode of his podcast New Heights.