Travis Kelce Reportedly in Talks to Host ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’ Reboot
GAME PLAN
Is Travis Kelce smarter than a 5th grader? The world may never know for sure, but we could soon be one step closer to finding out, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently in talks to host a reboot of the beloved game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Two people familiar with the matter confirmed to Variety on Tuesday that conversations were taking place, with Amazon Prime Video reportedly eyeing the streaming rights for the new show, which promises to be more celebrity-centric. But it’s reportedly not yet a done deal, with questions still in the air as to how Kelce’s packed schedule as a professional athlete might prevent him from making call time every week. Kelce, 34, just completed his 11th season in the NFL, which was marked by a third Super Bowl win and the blossoming of a new, extremely high-profile relationship. The news of his potential next career move comes just two weeks after his older brother, center Jason Kelce, announced his retirement after a 13-season career with the Philadelphia Eagles.