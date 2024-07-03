Travis Kelce Spills on His Eras Tour Cameo: It Was My Idea

Travis Kelce has opened up about his surprise onstage cameo during Taylor Swift’s recent London Eras Tour stop, revealing that it was his idea

In the most recent episode and season 2 finale of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” Travis said: “I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?’”

He then recalled Swift asking, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?” He agreed and added, “I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here. Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

The moment Travis made his appearance occurred during Swift’s song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, released in April. Jason said it was his “favorite song” of Swift’s.

During that part of the show, Swift dies and men dressed in suits and top hats come to revive her. Travis acted as one of those men and, at one point, held her in his arms and shook her. He then placed her on a red sofa where she was eventually revived, did a quick change, and went on with the show.

“And it’s such a fun, like playful part of the show, and it was the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there and just be a ham and have some fun,” Travis told listeners.

While Travis has attended many of Swift’s previous Eras Tour shows, this was the tight end’s first time on stage.

The two almost met for the first time at a July 2023 show that Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes invited him to, according to People. Swift and Travis have dated since September 2023.