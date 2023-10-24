Read it at People
Travis Kelce’s dad Ed is absolutely GUSHING about Taylor Swift, who bowled him over by... tidying up the stadium suite they were in during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Oct. 12 game. “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo,” he told People. “She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.” Ed also described the singer as “very smart,” “very genuine,” and “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”