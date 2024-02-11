Travis Kelce’s Dad Spills on Taylor’s Security Situation
MISS AMERICANA
Taylor Swift employs a massive security apparatus, but according to Travis Kelce’s dad, that doesn’t stop her from wanting to meet every fan. “Taylor’s very gracious, but she can’t do everything,” Ed Kelce told the Los Angeles Times. “And she’s got security guys who don’t want her doing anything. That’s their job and she’s smart enough to know, ‘I’m paying these guys to keep me safe. I should probably listen to them.’” That doesn’t mean Swift doesn’t try, Kelce said. “If it was up to her she’d be out there with everyone who wants her,” he said. Kelce’s son Travis is set to appear in his third Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl appearance and its second match-up with the San Francisco 49ers this decade. Swift finished a run of four shows for her “Eras Tour” in Tokyo on Saturday, after which she jetted off to Los Angeles, according to online flight trackers following her plane.