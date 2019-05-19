Trayvon Martin’s Mother Is Running for Miami-Dade County Commission

Slain teenager Trayon Martin’s mother is running for public office. Sybrina Fulton launched a campaign Saturday for a spot on the Miami-Dade County Commission, the Miami Herald reported. “Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in a statement Saturday. “But the work is not done.” Fulton became a social justice advocate after her 17-year-old unarmed son was shot dead by community watch volunteer George Zimmerman in 2012—sparking nationwide protests.