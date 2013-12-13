Trayvon Martin's Parents Plan Book

CHEAT SHEET
Trayvon Martin's parents met with publishers this week to shop a book about their son's killing in Florida in 2012, according to two executives who participated in the meetings. Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, who are represented by the Dallas-based literary agent Jan Miller, said they plan to give a full portrait of their son and their grief over the shooting that shocked and divided America. They told the publishers they had never fully told their side of the story, and the meetings suggested faith would be a central theme of the book.