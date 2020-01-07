Treat Yourself to Something Nice from L.L.Bean’s Up to 50% Off Winter Sale
We’ve made it through the holidays and now it’s time to treat ourselves to something nice. L.L.Bean is a great place to get lost searching for just the thing to bring you joy and right now, they’re having an up to 50% off winter sale to help you save money, too. There’s everything from quality outerwear to boots to home accessories, but we thought we’d give you a rundown of our top picks.
The men’s Shearling-Lined Herringbone Bean Boot is the perfect thing to slip on when the weather gets rough. The outer layer is a mixture of wool and nylon with a warm, shearling insulation to keep your feet feeling fine. And with Bean Boots, they will last you years and years, as they’re handmade right in Maine.
If you need to upgrade your outerwear, the women’s All-Season 3-in-1 in Coat is the answer. It has a waterproof and breathable shell for rainy days and PrimaLoft insulation for warmth. And on days where the snow just isn’t stopping, put them both on together with the stowable hood and waterproof zipper and you can take on anything.
When it comes to sweaters, the Washable Lambswool Sweater is great for every day. As the name suggests, it’s completely machine-washable and comes in four different colors. The button mock-neck is great to wear on its own or layered over a shirt for an elevated look.
