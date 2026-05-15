President Donald Trump has insisted that people “love” the 22-foot golden statue of himself that has been erected at his Miami golf resort.

While flying back from his Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the 79-year-old decided people would want to hear an update on “Don Colossus.”

“This is a statue, now standing at Doral, that was commissioned by a large group of political supporters who just wanted a statue of yours truly. I very much appreciate their support, and all that they went through to get it done,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They are very good people. Those playing the Blue Monster, at Doral, are absolutely in love with it. Congratulations to all involved. With time, it will become a Landmark!”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The statue, installed at Trump National Doral golf course, depicts him raising his fist in the air in the wake of the July 2024 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The $450,000 monument was financed by crypto investors linked to a memecoin, and designed by artist Alan Cottril.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Cottril said the original statue was bronze, and he suggested to Trump’s team that he cover it with a gold-leaf finish to match the president’s gaudy taste.

“They loved the idea, of course. It’s like pitching ice water to a man dying of thirst. It was not a hard sell,” Cottril said.

On Friday, The Washington Post published an article revealing that members of the Miami golf resort mock the Trump effigy.

“It’s amazing,” Jorge Garcia sarcastically told the Post while reportedly smirking. Garcia, who has been playing at the club for two years, added that if he had his own golf course, then “I would do it myself, but bigger.”

“I’m kidding,” he added.