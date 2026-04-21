Trump, 79, Dodges Cameras for Second Day as He Joins Tele-Rally

Spotlight-loving President Donald Trump avoided cameras for the second day in a row as he phoned in to a rally ahead of a crucial redistricting vote.

The 79-year-old, who hasn’t been on camera since his Saturday Oval Office meeting, appeared via audio alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson at a tele-rally on Monday night, urging Virginia voters to fight the state’s critical redistricting vote on Tuesday.

“What’s going to happen if we lose these elections—you know, in this case, the House—it’s going to be a disaster," Trump lamented over the phone during the tele-rally. “If they do this, they’re guaranteed to pick up a lot of seats, and it’s, everybody knows it’s unjust. Including them.”

“If the Democrats—if they get additional House seats, at some point, if they get these additional seats, they’re going to be making changes at the federal level," he added.

Trump signs an executive order encouraging more research into ibogaine in the Oval Office on Apr. 18, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

The president is slated to return to America’s screens on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to deliver remarks to the NCAA Collegiate National Champions at the White House in the afternoon. He is also set to do an interview, again by phone, with Squawk Box on CNBC in the morning.

Over the weekend, Trump launched a promotional posting spree on Truth Social, hyping himself up with positive posts praising his performance while his administration tried to put out the fires he started.

One fire in particular centered around a Wall Street Journal report that alleged the geriatric president had a meltdown earlier this month over news that two American airmen went missing in Iran.

Trump launching his Iran war from Mar-a-Lago. The White House/via REUTERS

The Virginia referendum on a new redistricting plan, if confirmed by Tuesday’s vote, could provide Democrats with four additional House seats after November’s midterm elections.

Former President Barack Obama urged voters in the Old Dominion to vote “yes” in a video message shared with ABC News on Friday.

“By voting yes, you have a chance to do something important, not just for the Commonwealth, but for our entire country,” he said in the video he also shared to social media.

“By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms. By voting yes, you can take a temporary step to level the playing field, and we’re counting on you.”