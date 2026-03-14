Trump, 79, Fundraising Off Jaw-Dropping Show of Disrespect

Not content with wearing his own merchandise at a dignified transfer, President Donald Trump is now doubling down on the “shameful” insult by attempting to cash in on the controversial photo op.

In a twisted turn of events, the 79-year-old has used an image of himself saluting the coffin of a soldier killed in his war on Iran to drum up cash for his own campaigning.

Last week, Trump became the first president in history to wear a baseball hat while honoring returning servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice. The move drew condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Commentators noted the poor design choice of the "claim your spot" call-out beside a coffin. X

As six flag-draped coffins arrived at Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base last week, Trump was seen donning a gold-embroidered white cap with “USA” on the front and “45-47″ on one side. The hat is for sale on the president’s for-profit merch website for $55.

In an email to his supporters on Friday, Trump doubled down on the disrespect by using a shot of the transfer to promote a private newsletter group receiving “national security briefings.”

Trump was under fire over the weekend for wearing a hat available to purchase on his website during the dignified transfer of six U.S. Army service members. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“This is President Donald J. Trump,” the email reads. “I made a special announcement to the public an hour ago.”

“For the very first time ever, I’m opening up spots on the National Security Briefing Membership.

“CLAIM YOUR SPOT. VERY FEW SPOTS REMAINING!”

The website the newsletter links to requests donations from supporters to help Trump continue delivering his policies. Never Surrender Inc.

The email links supporters to a website by Never Surrender Inc. and asks them to contribute up to $1,000 and beyond to support the “MAGA agenda.”

The email has been widely criticized online, with California Governor Gavin Newsom blasting the campaigning on his X press account.

“Donald Trump is fundraising off of dead soldiers. He is a deeply SICK and DISGUSTING MAN!” Newsom wrote.

Newsom has long critiqued Trump's behaviour online. X

“Trump sent a fundraising email featuring a dead soldier’s casket... who was killed in a reckless war that Trump himself started. This is the most disgraceful thing I have ever seen,” wrote Pod Save America host and former Barack Obama staffer, Tommy Vietor.

“Retract this and fire whoever in your office approved this @realDonaldTrump,” wrote Arizona Senator and Iraq war veteran Ruben Gallego. “Have you no shame?”

“13 brave Americans have been killed in Trump’s illegal war in Iran. And now he’s using it to fundraise?!” wrote New York Rep. and veteran Pat Ryan. “The American people deserve a Commander in Chief. Not a Grifter in Chief.”

Ryan commented on the newsletter on X. X

Since “Operation Epic Fury” began on Feb. 28, 13 U.S. servicemembers have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Iran across the Middle East. Roughly 140 more have been injured.

“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case,” Trump said about American deaths during the conflict in a video address on March 1.

The president has since said that the war with Iran will drag on until he feels it “in my bones.” In a message to Truth Social on Friday, the president added that it was a “great honor” to be killing Iranian leaders, despite the ongoing U.S. losses, not to mention the more than 1,300 civilians who have been killed in Iran.