Trump, 79, Gears Up to Honor Fallen Heroes by Relentlessly Rage-Posting

President Donald Trump spent hours ranting on Truth Social to kick off the Memorial Day holiday.

The 79-year-old president posted 15 times—including several “ReTruths”—where he raged at “Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools,” praised a Fox News guest, and shared an expletive-filled Iran meme, all before heading to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen U.S. service members.

Trump kicked off the day with a 6:10 am post ranting about Democratic criticism of his Iran deal, and complaining about Republicans who dared question it.

“I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have,” the president wrote in a 112-word sentence.

Representatives for Tillis, Cassidy and Massie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president's new "Dumocrats" dig does not appear to be catching on. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Eight minutes later, he came back to post his Memorial Day commemoration, in which he disparaged half the country.

“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote, in a follow-up post.

"I love you all!" Trump said after bashing half the country. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

He later appeared to give Democrats a backhanded compliment, writing at 6:26 a.m., “The Dumocrats have BAD POLICY, AND BAD CANDIDATES. Other than that, they are doing quite well! President DJT”

Trump sort of complimented the Democrats. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

He later posted several copies of a legal filing from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who sounded an awful lot like Trump on Truth Social, arguing for the White House ballroom construction to resume after a federal judge halted it.

Blanche sounded just like his boss in his legal filing, using Trump's signature random capitalization. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The president then seemingly flicked on his preferred cable network, Fox News, during which he praised retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille’s appearance on the network.

“Mike: Thank you for your nice words on Fox. We are on the same path. Keep up the great work. Good luck on the Show! President DJT,” he wrote.

Trump has been known to live post his thoughts on Fox News segments. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Later in the morning, the president reposted several posts, including three from an account called “🎀WomenForTrump💕🔥🗽🇺🇸” which attacked his predecessors while praising himself.

Trump couldn't help but bash former presidents Obama and Biden on Memorial Day. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump praised his own administration on Memorial Day. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Another post from the president took shots at former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The posts appear to assert that negotiations by the Biden and Obama administrations ended with Iran threatening to just “blow s--t up,” while Trump threatening to “blow s--t up,” brought Iran to the negotiating table.

Donald Trump posts an Iran meme on TruthSocial on May 25, 2026. Donald Trump/TruthSocial

The White House and representatives for Biden and Obama did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiry on the erratic posts.

The president’s Truth Social posting has come under heightened scrutiny in recent weeks, especially as it has grown more erratic than usual, as he typically rages late at night or early in the morning.

An analysis by the Daily Beast has found that Trump posted 189 times between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time in April, meaning 83 percent of days in April saw at least one nighttime post.

The president has spent much of the holiday weekend rage-posting.

On Saturday morning, the president unleashed a series of nonsensical posts as he skipped out on his son, Donald Trump Jr.’s, wedding in the Bahamas.