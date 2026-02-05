Trump, 79, Gets Trolled for Shaky Health by Comeback Rival

Kamala Harris is trying to reenter the national spotlight by weighing in on the national conversation about Donald Trump’s health.

The former presidential candidate, 61, has breathed new life into her dormant 2024 campaign social media accounts, rebranding them from “Kamala HQ” to simply “HQ” and announcing in an online video that she is launching a “Gen-Z led progressive content hub.”

Trump and Harris during their presidential debate in September 2024. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Aides to Trump, 79, were quick to pounce on the reemergence of his old foe. “Oh, you guys want some more pain?” staffers wrote on X from his “Trump War Room” account late Wednesday.

Harris’ team quickly fired back—on a subject that appears to particularly bother the president. “This type of pain, or…?” the HQ account wrote alongside a photo of Trump’s hands, where prominent dark bruising is visible.

This was how the revived Harris account responded to Trump. Headquarters67/X

The bruising—typically most noticeable on Trump’s right hand—has been extensively documented by the Daily Beast and is often obscured by a thick, frequently mismatched layer of concealer. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has insisted the marks stem from aspirin use and because Trump “shakes hands on a daily basis [more] than any other President in history.”

Bruising on Trump's left hand during a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum fueled rumors and speculation. Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt claimed to the Daily Beast: "At the Board of Peace event in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

But Harris’ HQ didn’t stop there. The account followed up with two videos of Trump delivering remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, where he rambled about the 2020 presidential election and questioned whether he would make it into heaven.

“I really think I probably should make it,” Trump said Thursday. “Mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein files btw,” the Harris account captioned the clip.

The former vice president came out swinging against Trump. Screenshot//X

HQ also took aim at White House Communications Director and presidential attack-dog Steven Cheung—posting only a close-up image of his face, without commentary.

HQ also took aim at White House Communications Director and presidential attack-dog Steven Cheung—posting only a close-up image of his face, without commentary. Screenshot/X/X

Harris’ rebrand, a joint effort with the progressive nonprofit People For the American Way, is likely an attempt to reposition herself ahead of a potential 2028 presidential run, Politico reported.

The former vice president has stopped short of making any official announcements, but told the BBC last fall that she is “not done” with her presidential ambitions. her campaign still owes money from her 2024 failure, and some Democrats have been keen to see her stay out of the race. She decided against a run for governor of California.

Harris, however, may have another Trump-troll to contend with: current California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Tensions have reportedly mounted between the two Democrats—who were sworn in on the same day two decades ago—as they each position themselves for a likely 2028 bid.

A recent Yale Youth Poll of 3,426 registered voters—including 1,706 aged 18 to 34—found Newsom leading Democratic preferences for 2028 with 25 percent support and an 85 percent electability rating, followed by Harris at 18 percent.