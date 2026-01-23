Trump, 79, Goes on Midnight Truth Social Frenzy After Foreign Humiliation

A sleep-dodging Donald Trump used his return to the White House to embark on a late-night Truth Social posting rampage.

Trump flew back from Switzerland on Thursday evening, after visiting the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he backed down on his plans to seize control of Greenland and was snubbed by major allies as he launched a multibillion-dollar peace grift.

Once home, the jet-lagged president made over 70 posts during a 50-minute period from 12:40 a.m to 1:30 a.m, with a slew of MAGA-friendly reposts clogging his feed. Many of the posts appeared in his feed twice in a row.

Trump's posting spree followed a difficult trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, 79, began his posting spree by claiming he had helped to save TikTok by announcing the Chinese social media company would now operate in the U.S. under a majority American-owned joint venture.

Republican megadonor Larry Ellison’s company Oracle will hold a 15 percent stake in TikTok U.S. Ellison, a close friend of Trump, will also steer Oracle’s “retraining” of TikTok’s trademark algorithm.

“It will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World, and will be an important Voice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I only hope that long into the future I will be remembered by those who use and love TikTok.”

Donald Trump posts about TikTok on Truth Social. supplied

Ironically, Trump had tried to ban TikTok in 2020, citing national security fears, but used the Chinese-owned app to broaden his appeal with younger voters during his 2024 election campaign.

Trump’s dump of posts covered everything from a trailer for wife Melania’s Amazon documentary to reposting video from Fox News and Joe Rogan’s podcast.

There were also clips of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and uploaded PDF printouts of a NewsMax cover story on Trump from December.

Donald Trump shares NewsMax magazine on Truth Social. screen grab

The president also shared negative posts towards his political foes, including Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

His feed was also filled with doubled-up posts about the 2020 election being stolen, clips from UFC boss Dana White, and claims that he is having success with his handling of the American economy—despite polls suggesting otherwise.

He also shared content from a fan account dedicated to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Unfortunately for Trump, one of the posts read “American is back!!!” rather than “America is back!!!”

Donald Trump shares MAGA posts on Truth Social. screen shot

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s post-midnight Truth Social onslaught follows an earlier social media frenzy from Europe. He spent more than an hour firing off posts attacking his critics and sharing gushing posts after the embarrassment of world leaders snubbing his “Board of Peace” signing ceremony.

Between 10:38 am and 1:01 pm EST, Trump fired off 51 posts, several of which were screenshots of people agreeing with videos he’d posted seconds earlier.