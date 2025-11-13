Trump, 79, Makes Obesity and Age Grounds for Visa Denial

President Donald Trump has ordered obesity to be considered as a factor in rejecting foreigners applying for U.S. visas as part of his hardline approach to immigration.

The Trump administration issued new orders instructing U.S. embassies and consulates to expand the criteria for rejecting visa applicants, KFF Health News first reported.

The new State Department guidelines direct visa officers to focus on immigrants’ health and consider obesity, diabetes, and other conditions in the application process.

Visa officers are directed to deny entry to applicants who could end up requiring public benefits due to their health conditions or age.

The Trump administration's new directive takes a far stricter line on the federal government’s “public charge” rule, under which immigrants can be denied entry if they are found likely become dependent on government aid. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed in a Nov. 6 cable, that was viewed by Politico Thursday. “Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

The policy takes a far stricter line on the federal government’s “public charge” rule, under which immigrants can be denied entry if they are found to likely become dependent on government aid.

Roughly 10 percent of the world’s population has diabetes, while 1 in 8 people worldwide were living with obesity in 2022.

In the U.S., over 40 percent adults have obesity, which is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30.0 or higher.

In 2020, Trump himself fell into the obesity category when his BMI came in at 30.5 at a weight of 244 pounds during his annual physical.

At his physical in April this year, however, the 79-year-old president was recorded as weighing 224 pounds, dropping him into the category of overweight.

Trump has waged an aggressive campaign to clamp down on both legal and illegal immigration, pushing mass deportations and new restrictions. Last month, he slashed the yearly refugee admissions ceiling from 125,000 to 7,500.

When reached for comment on the new guidelines, the State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott told the Daily Beast, “It’s no secret the Trump Administration is putting the interests of the American people first. This includes enforcing policies that ensure our immigration system is not a burden on the American taxpayer.”