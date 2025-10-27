President Donald Trump was torched for busting out “clown” dance moves on his Asia tour as millions of Americans are on the brink of starvation.

On Monday’s episode of the MeidasTouch, anti-Trump podcaster Ben Meiselas blasted the president’s viral moment in Malaysia, where Trump celebrated his arrival by turning the red carpet into a dance floor before hundreds of onlookers.

“While Donald Trump’s out there in Malaysia doing his grotesque Jeffrey Epstein dance thing that he does, Americans are suffering here,” Meiselas said, referring to a 1992 clip of Trump boogying with the late convicted sex offender.

The podcaster noted that while Trump is dancing on a rolled-out red carpet, more than 40 million low-income Americans could soon lose access to food assistance.

“42 million Americans are about to lose their SNAP benefits, their supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, and they’re about to starve to death,” Meiselas said. “42 million Americans risk starving to death as Trump is in Asia dancing like a fricking clown.”

Trump, 79, is in Malaysia to sign a peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand, who have long been locked in a border dispute. He’s set to spend nearly a week in Southeast Asia, attending the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit in Kuala Lumpur before heading to Japan and South Korea.

Meiselas isn’t the only one ripping Trump for being unable to read the room.

“Donald Trump is literally dancing in Asia while 40 million people lose access to food,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X Sunday night. “Disgusting.”

Disgusting. https://t.co/lEyXKVk7aU — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 26, 2025

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Criticism of Trump’s laser focus on foreign affairs isn’t just coming from the left. His aggressive global push comes as the U.S. grapples with a government shutdown and disputes over healthcare costs, while Americans face rising food prices, inflation, and the fallout from his sweeping tariff plans.

Indeed, even those close to Trump, who has long championed an “America First” agenda, fear that his desperate push to be recognized for ending conflicts abroad is overshadowing domestic concerns more important to voters.

“Voters reward winners, and Trump is a winner,” an unnamed Trump adviser told Axios earlier this month. “But I’d be lying if I said none of us wish he would talk a little more about the economy and things back home.”

Trump is in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, and will next travel to Japan, en route to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA loyalist who has become increasingly critical of Trump and GOP leadership, has also slammed the president’s second-term foreign policy focus as a betrayal of his “America First” message.