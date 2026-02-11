Trump, 79, Shares Bizarre Video About Honking Car Horns at the Elderly

President Trump has added another enemy to his ever-expanding list: people who honk their car horns at the elderly.

Ahead of his 80th birthday in June, the president was on his customary early morning Truth Social rampage when he left politics to one side to trumpet posts about how one should treat the elderly.

He did this via his usual method, sharing a tweet from an artificial intelligence slop account. The leader of the free world saw fit to remind the populace of a story told by a gentleman around three years older than Trump.

Trump engaged in his usual stream-of-consciousness posting spree. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

In the tweet, the brainrot account shared a video of the story, told by a white-haired man on a stage. “I know I shouldn’t have done this, but I am 83-years-old, and I was in the McDonald’s drive-through this morning, and the young lady behind me leaned on her horn and started mouthing something because I was taking too long to place my order,” the riveting story begins.

The story was a simple tale of revenge disguised as kindness. The older gentleman explained that he paid for the irate lady’s meal, despite her rude behavior. “The cashier must have told her what I’d done, because as we moved up, she leaned out her window and waved to me and mouthed ‘Thank you,’” he said.

But then he got to the plot twist. “When I got to the second window, I showed them both receipts and took her food too. Now she has to go back to the end of the queue and start all over again,” he said.

The revenge tale, shared by Trump at 6 a.m. ET, ended with the gentleman saying, “Don’t blow your horn at old people, they have been around a long time.”

The retribution epic clearly struck a chord with Trump, as he shared it twice on Truth Social. Once, without a message, and then alongside a message from the X account that produces reams of artificial intelligence-generated pro-Trump slop.

“Don’t honk your horn at me. I have extra money to spend and nowhere I need to be!” the latter posted on X, sharing the video. “This is absolutely something I would do. ~however, I would give the extra food to someone who needed it.”

Trump, who often starts his day with a diatribe on Truth Social, also had his attention commanded by a video of a meeting with a wounded veteran in a hospital. It was also shared by his new favorite slop account on X, then circulated on his own social media site.

Trump was clearly impressed by the story from the elderly gentleman. Truth Social / Donald Trump

“The First Lady did her best to keep the wounded soldier seated, but this Hero was determined to stand as his Commander in Chief walked into his hospital room. Respect is earned, not given,” the poster declared alongside a salute emoji and an American flag icon.

He also shared a video wherein a supporter strokes his ego by commending his tariff policies. “A must watch. 100% Correct. MAGA!” he crowed, pinning the video to the top of his profile.

His social media activity was markedly more placid than the frenzied social media posting spree in the early hours of Tuesday morning.