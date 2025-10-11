Politics

Trump, 79, Spends Second Shutdown Weekend Golfing

The president, evidently with a few hours to kill, congratulated himself for a big week with a round of golf.

Adam Downer
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump watches his drive after playing from the first tee to officially open the Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, north east Scotland on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump treated himself to a round of golf Saturday morning while the government remains shut down and federal workers are getting axed by his budget goon, Russ Vought.

With 750,000 federal workers furloughed and dozens of CDC employees laid off overnight, Trump, 79, traveled to his Virginia golf club and arrived just after 10:00 AM, according to reporters at the scene. The reporters were held at a tennis center on the property so they couldn’t see Trump’s much-fabled golf game.

It’s the second straight weekend during the shutdown that Trump has taken a few hours to hit the links—though it comes after a week where he might deserve a few hours of leisure.

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 03: U.S. President Donald Trump and his son, Eric Trump, drive in a golf cart after he arrived on Marine One at the LIV Golf tournament being held at his Trump National Doral Golf Club on April 03, 2025 in Doral, Florida. Yesterday, Trump declared a U.S. economic emergency and announced sweeping tariffs of at least 10%, with rates even higher for 60 countries that have a high trade deficit with the U.S. The tariffs will affect electronics, automobiles, clothing and shoes, wines and spirits, and Swiss watches (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Trump lets nothing get in the way of his scheduled rounds of golf. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The week has certainly been an emotional rollercoaster for Trump. On the positive end, he may have ended the Israel/Hamas conflict, as both sides agreed to phase one of his peace plan. This has earned him bipartisan praise, as both Republicans and Democrats see this as a positive accomplishment for the president.

Sadly for Trump, potentially brokering peace in the Middle East didn’t earn him the Nobel Peace Prize he desperately wants. That was awarded this week to Venezuelan democracy advocate María Corina Machado. (As nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize close in January, Trump’s best shot at the award will come next year.)

Meanwhile, his beauty queen prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, secured a dubious indictment on New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom Trump wants prosecuted for bringing a fraud case against him in New York City. Elsewhere, judges continue to stifle his war on American citizens in Chicago, Illinois and Portland, Oregon.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump as they attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on July 29, 2025 in Balmedie, near Aberdeen, Scotland. President Trump is visiting Scotland in a trip that’s part-vacation, part-work, as he stayed at his Trump Turnberry golf course, followed by Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, between July 25 to 29.
Trump went golfing with his sons on his trip to the UK in September. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump’s golf trip continues his habit of not letting any national crisis, no matter the stakes, get in the way of his golf game.

During his second term, Trump golfed as the stock markets plunged in response to his tariff announcements. He was also on the links in July while Texas suffered from flash floods.

During his first term, he went golfing at Mar-a-Lago while North Korea tested ballistic missiles, golfed while Puerto Rico suffered from Hurricane Maria, and golfed during aftermath of the Parkland school shooting.

According to a website called didtrumpgolftoday.com, the president has gone golfing roughly one out of every four days of his second presidency, costing American taxpayers roughly $90 million.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

