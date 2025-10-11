Trump, 79, Spends Second Shutdown Weekend Golfing

President Trump treated himself to a round of golf Saturday morning while the government remains shut down and federal workers are getting axed by his budget goon, Russ Vought.

With 750,000 federal workers furloughed and dozens of CDC employees laid off overnight, Trump, 79, traveled to his Virginia golf club and arrived just after 10:00 AM, according to reporters at the scene. The reporters were held at a tennis center on the property so they couldn’t see Trump’s much-fabled golf game.

It’s the second straight weekend during the shutdown that Trump has taken a few hours to hit the links—though it comes after a week where he might deserve a few hours of leisure.

Trump lets nothing get in the way of his scheduled rounds of golf. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The week has certainly been an emotional rollercoaster for Trump. On the positive end, he may have ended the Israel/Hamas conflict, as both sides agreed to phase one of his peace plan. This has earned him bipartisan praise, as both Republicans and Democrats see this as a positive accomplishment for the president.

Sadly for Trump, potentially brokering peace in the Middle East didn’t earn him the Nobel Peace Prize he desperately wants. That was awarded this week to Venezuelan democracy advocate María Corina Machado. (As nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize close in January, Trump’s best shot at the award will come next year.)

Meanwhile, his beauty queen prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, secured a dubious indictment on New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom Trump wants prosecuted for bringing a fraud case against him in New York City. Elsewhere, judges continue to stifle his war on American citizens in Chicago, Illinois and Portland, Oregon.

Trump went golfing with his sons on his trip to the UK in September. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump’s golf trip continues his habit of not letting any national crisis, no matter the stakes, get in the way of his golf game.

During his second term, Trump golfed as the stock markets plunged in response to his tariff announcements. He was also on the links in July while Texas suffered from flash floods.

During his first term, he went golfing at Mar-a-Lago while North Korea tested ballistic missiles, golfed while Puerto Rico suffered from Hurricane Maria, and golfed during aftermath of the Parkland school shooting.

According to a website called didtrumpgolftoday.com, the president has gone golfing roughly one out of every four days of his second presidency, costing American taxpayers roughly $90 million.