Trump, 79, Swears He Never Mentions Women’s Looks

President Trump told an audience of confused supporters on Friday that since he entered politics, he “never” mentions how a woman looks.

“Since politics, I never mention looks anymore,” said the 79-year-old president, adding, “The most beautiful woman could walk right across, I don’t even look anymore. I don’t even look anymore, because in politics, that’s the sign of death.”

Trump’s evening speech in Rocky Mount, North Carolina was one stop on his speaking tour addressing Americans’ concerns about the cost of living.

Trump said looking at women in politics is a "sign of death" in a speech ostensibly about affordability. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“We don’t look. But! But, I do look at the arm of a chair,” continued Trump as supporters behind him waved signs that read “LOWER PRICES.”

The president’s claim that he “never mentions” women’s looks comes less than a week after he told a woman she looked like his daughter, Ivanka, then made her turn around so everyone could see. It also comes ten days after he gushed over 28-year-old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s “beautiful face” and “lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun.”

In November, he yelled “Quiet, piggy!” at a female reporter asking him questions about Jeffrey Epstein. In June, he called a reporter in the Oval Office “beautiful,” jokingly adding that doing so could “end his political career.”

Trump to an African reporter: "She's beautiful ... you are beautiful and you're beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you." pic.twitter.com/NEsCcxQciv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2025

Throughout his political career, he has fired numerous looks-based insults at female foes, including Rosie O’Donnell, whom he’s called “fat,” a “pig,” and a “slob.” In September, he shared a distorted picture of the comedian on his Truth Social account that made her face look enormous.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump insulted his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s looks, telling an audience, “Believe me, I wasn’t impressed” upon looking at the former Secretary of State.

Donald Trump posted a doctored image of Rosie O'Donnell on Truth Social in September. Truth Social

Trump’s Friday digression came as part of a larger ramble about how he used to go to the Tar Heel State to buy furniture because North Carolinian “artisans” would chisel bespoke chairs for him.

Trump bemoaned that China had taken all the artisanal furniture business away from North Carolina because there were no tariffs on the country, but assured the audience that his tariffs will bring back the furniture business.

“The business went to China and other places, but mostly to China, because they never put tariffs on,“ said Trump in a sing-song voice. ”Just like they did not put them on chips. Just like they didn’t put them on cars. You lost 58% of your cars. By the way, it’s all coming back. It is all coming back.” The crowd gave Trump a muted applause break.

Trump has repeatedly called Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt "beautiful" and gushed over her "machine gun lips." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

North Carolina once had a thriving furniture industry, but it has shrunk from 78,000 jobs to 28,000 since 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trump imposed tariffs on lumber, upholstered furniture, and kitchen cabinets in a bid to boost the American furniture industry in September.

The American Home Furnishings Alliance warned Axios that tariff benefits would likely go to companies that mass produce furniture, while they’d do little for North Carolinian domestic upholstery manufacturers that specialize in custom work—aka the “artisans” Trump mentioned on Friday.