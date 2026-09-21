Trump, 80, Hints at Next Bonkers Move in Ominous Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows with another bonkers post on his social media platform.
Trump, 80, posted a mocked-up image on his Truth Social page on Sunday afternoon that shows him staring ominously across a portion of a globe showing the Northern Hemisphere.
The globe is positioned so that Greenland is prominent. The bizarre caption on Trump’s image reads, “His Hemisphere.”
The odd post was quickly called out. MediasTouch’s Ben Meiselas questioned what would happen if any other world leader posted images as Trump does.
“The fact is there are no comparable historical examples of this level of psychotic behavior,” he posted on X. “This isn’t funny. This isn’t trolling. This is sick behavior. It’s really sick stuff. And it’s really hurting a lot of people.”
Progressive influencer Harry Sisson called it “utterly insane.”
Trump’s global vision has dominated his second term as president. He has insisted, at different times, that Greenland, Iceland, Venezuela and Canada could become the 51st state of the United States.
Trump’s divisive Sunday post follows Trump’s Friday claim that he had reached an agreement with Denmark that gave the U.S. “permanent” control of Greenland’s security.
Trump has become fixated on taking over Greenland during his second term. The island is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a U.S. Nato ally. He has also floated the idea of invading the island, before backtracking.
The president told reporters in January of Greenland, “Look, we’re talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short term. We’re talking about acquiring. And if we don’t do it, Russia or China will. And that’s not going to happen when I’m president.”
After Friday’s decision, Trump posted on Truth Social, “At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland.”
He added, “We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction. This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies.”
However, in a statement, Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, clarified that the agreement “recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our kingdom and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination."
The “His Hemisphere” post follows a deranged map shared on Social Media earlier this month that had the American flag covering Greenland, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean and Iceland.
Iceland’s foreign minister, Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir, called Trump’s post “completely inappropriate,” according to Reuters.
In January, he posted another map, this one showing Canada and Greenland as part of America.
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.