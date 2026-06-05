Trump Goon Makes Bonkers Claim About His Greenland Ambitions

President Donald Trump’s remarks about Greenland have been misinterpreted, a top diplomat claimed Friday.

Andrew Puzder, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, insisted that the U.S. was never interested in invading the autonomous territory of Denmark—after months of threats from the 79-year-old American president.

“It got interpreted that we were somehow threatening Greenland’s territorial integrity,” but “the president never said we were going to invade,” Puzder said at the Brussels Economic Security Forum, reports Politico.

Andrew Puzder is the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. REUTERS

Trump has been unequivocal about his desire to take over Greenland.

In March 2025, just months into his second term, Trump told a joint session of Congress that he had been “working with everybody involved to try and get it.”

“But we need it really for international, for world security, and I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” he said.

The president doubled down on those statements in January, telling reporters, “Look, we’re talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short term. We’re talking about acquiring. And if we don’t do it, Russia or China will. And that’s not going to happen when I’m president.”

In a Truth Social post that month, Trump continued to argue that the U.S. needs Greenland “for the purpose of National Security.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” he wrote.

His comments sparked a firestorm at home and abroad, with European leaders condemning the U.S. push to annex Greenland.

Danish politician Anders Vistisen, from the right-wing Patriots for Europe party, didn’t mince words in a scathing response to Trump.

Greenland is not for sale. Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, more then double of the time the US has existed.



Any true patriot should understand that this is an uacceptable attack on national sovereignty! pic.twitter.com/SlHbR5OGjg — Anders Vistisen - Dansk Folkeparti (@Anders_Vistisen) January 21, 2025

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale,” he said in January. “Let me put it in words you might understand. Mr. Trump, f--- off.”

But it didn’t take long for Trump to back off his threats. Later in January, he vowed not to take Greenland by force.

Puzder, a former restaurateur, likened Europe’s reaction to a cup of coffee.

“You get a cappuccino, you get it for the coffee, you don’t get it for the froth. So let’s focus on the coffee and not on the froth. And a lot of this is the froth,” he said.

When reached for comment, a White House official told the Daily Beast that the administration has been engaged in “diplomatic high-level technical talks” with the governments of Greenland and Denmark to address U.S. national security interests.