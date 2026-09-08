Trump, 80, Sends Out AI Version of Himself to Campaign

Donald Trump isn’t even using his own voice to sell voters on the economy ahead of the midterms.

The president, 80, took his love of AI slop one step further Monday by sharing a Fannie Mae ad narrated by an AI clone of his voice.

Posted 56 days before the midterms, the ad touted the “all-new Fannie Mae” and the supposed strength of the U.S. economy.

The commercial plugged the Federal National Mortgage Association. Donald Trump/X

It described it as the “protector of the American Dream” in a video that sounded like him, but at the bottom included a small disclaimer: “The audio of President Trump is AI-generated and used with permission.”

The video for the government-sponsored mortgage association was first released in January and reported on by the Associated Press, but was not published on Trump’s official X account until eight months later.

Trump also shared it on his Truth Social account. However, on that platform, the disclaimer was missing.

Housing Director Bill Pulte first posted it on X at the start of the year, although it is unclear what tool or company generated the audio.

It tapped into classic imagery around the American Dream. Donald Trump/X

“President Donald J. Trump has built a strong economy and is revitalizing the American dream,” a narrator’s voice said at the top of the one-minute-long clip. “He will go down as the greatest housing president in history.”

“America was built one home at a time,” robo Trump chimed in. “I believe that, because the American dream was never just an idea. It was a front door, a set of keys, a place where families built their future. For generations, homeownership meant security, independence, and stability. But today, that dream feels out of reach for too many Americans.

The Trump family has used an AI voiceover before, with first lady Melania Trump hiring tech firm ElevenLabs to narrate the audio version of her memoir.

It comes as the economy struggles amid an affordability crisis, with grocery and gas prices soaring.

It is in no small part due to the war in Iran, which has sparked a global energy crisis and, in turn, helped to tank Trump’s approval rating to as low as 33 percent in some polls.

Trump’s latest AI creation followed a busy, AI-soaked Labor Day weekend, when he unleashed a torrent of bizarre clips and images.

Trump shared a strange AI poster for the proposed new Space Force uniform. Donald Trump/Truth Social

It included everything from him sitting with George Washington in the Oval Office to him plugging a new Space Force uniform that resembled those of the evil Galactic Empire in Star Wars.

In others, he posted about arm wrestling with Hulk Hogan, shared an image of him trading stocks at the Resolute Desk, and called New Mexico “New America.”

He also drew sharp criticism from his niece, Mary Trump, for a post that appeared to show his side profile superimposed on the outline of Iran.

Trump shared this image, after having earlier depicted himself as Hulk Hogan. Truth Social / Donald Trump

“Donald is decompensating in real time—just look at the insanity he’s posted on social media today,” Mary Trump said on X.