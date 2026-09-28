Trump, 80, Struggles to Control Wild Hair in Late-Night Shocker

President Donald Trump’s thinning hair is back in the spotlight.

The 80-year-old gaggled with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday evening, after attending the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Medinah Country Club on the outskirts of Chicago.

Trump ranted for most of the gaggle about the tournament, only dedicating a few seconds to a suspected bomb plot at a U.K. military base used by U.S. forces.

A clearly tired Trump also moaned about his “long day” before suddenly bolting away from reporters and onto Marine One.

Trump’s hair looked thinner and browner. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

His hair was the real focus during the interview, with his thin tresses bouncing around the front of his head in the wind as he spoke. His locks also looked a bit more brown than usual, but not quite as dark as on Sep. 4 when he emerged from Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey with a shockingly different look.

Trump’s hair was also clearly on his own mind after he took his seat on Marine One. Footage shows the image-obsessed president fixing his do with his hands, before puffing out his cheeks.

Trump’s hair, which has repeatedly changed colors and volume over the last month, was brutally mocked on X by some of the president’s critics earlier this month after it looked visibly thinner during another press gaggle.

The wind created a quiff at times. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The president appeared nearly bald as he spoke to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, before traveling to Dallas, Texas, to attend the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention.

“It’s time to let it go, Mr President,” wrote the independent journalist Aaron Rupar. “Get a nice head razor. Maybe grow out some stubble. You can’t continue on like this.”

Veteran sportscaster and political commentator Keith Olbermann wrote of the thinned-out look, “A moment of silence in memory of the hairspray that served Trump so well: Trump’s Combover (1970-2026).”

Olbermann added in a second post, “Trump’s hair took off before he did.”

President Donald Trump’s hair was noticeably thinner and lighter on Sep. 9. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast earlier this month that a portable kit to fix Trump’s hair—complete with patches of different colors to match any given hue—follows him around the country.

Wolff said Trump has patches applied with “some kind of paste.”

It is unclear who applies the patches to the president’s head, but his 35-year-old personal assistant, Natalie Harp, was seen on camera sitting very close to the president on Marine One.