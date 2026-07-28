Trump, 80, Unravels in Frantic Rageposting Spree

President Donald Trump posted 14 times in an hour during a Truth Social rageposting spree.

Much of the content was garbled nonsense, but largely free of the garish artificial intelligence slop he has become obsessed with. He started in buoyant form after a judge struck down the New York Times’ motion to dismiss his defamation suit against the paper.

“The Failing New York Times, after 10 years of harassment, slander, and libel, just failed again in their desperate attempt to have our powerful Defamation Lawsuit against them dropped,” he said in a victory lap after Monday’s ruling. The president’s legal team must file an amended complaint by Aug. 27. This could still be dismissed.

He kicked off with this post. Truth Social / Donald Trump

What came after was a flurry of random posts. The first of his hour-long postathon was a screengrab of a tweet from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick from July 5. The post showed Trump holding a “Gold Card” visa, the fast-track immigration program dreamt up by Trump.

The post may be a feeble attempt to plug the scheme because, as Barron’s reports, uptake has been low.

Trump’s social media is believed to be handled by a team of lackeys, with the president often giving the sign-off moments before posts are made. Trump, or his team, followed the post about the visa program with a flurry of links, sharing good news from the MAGAverse.

Trump shared this old X post by Howard Lutnick. Truth Social / Donald Trump

The 80-year-old also shared an image of him digging soil beside some heavy machinery at the White House, a photo-op as part of his construction fever dream at the executive mansion.

“Taking down the scaffolding around the regilded Arts of War sculptures!” he then declared in a post, after some more celebratory links to stories about himself.

The Arts of War and Arts of Peace statues in Washington, D.C. were restored by being wrapped in a golden coating under Trump’s D.C. Safe and Beautiful Initiative.

He depicted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney. Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated image]

His posting spree dribbled to a close at about 11 p.m. Eastern.

On Sunday, he unleashed a bonkers posting spree centered around his apparent vision for another term in the White House, firing off 16 consecutive AI-generated or AI-altered images from a reality tailored to his liking.

He began his spree shortly after 11 a.m., when he posted an AI image depicting CNN star Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actress despised by MAGA devotees for appearing in Bud Light advertisements.

Donald Trump posts an AI-generated photo of himself as a doctor. Truth Social

He followed it up with more than a dozen consecutive AI-generated images, including a cartoon deriding Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie, a fantasy museum exhibit showcasing a sculpture of himself tossing a “Trump 2028” hat, a painting of him wearing a “Trump 2028″ hat, mockeries of late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, as well as Rosie O’Donnell.

July has been a particularly hectic month for Trump on his Truth Social platform. The day after his underwhelming July Fourth festivities at his flop state fair, Trump posted 113 times, encompassing everything from random photos of his family members to attacks on a federal judge.