Trump, 80, Unravels Over New Obsession in 1AM Meltdown

Donald Trump went on a late-night rant demanding that Congress push through a third mammoth reconciliation bill alongside his stalled SAVE America Act.

In a Truth Social post just before 1 a.m. ET, the 80-year-old president pushed for a so-called “Reconciliation 3.0” to provide a $350 billion cash injection for defense spending.

Trump, who is traveling to Ankara, Turkey, for a NATO summit, also renewed his calls for lawmakers to pass his endorsed legislation requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and largely banning mail-in ballots in elections, which does not have enough support in Congress.

“The United States Military has never been stronger, or more powerful. No other Nation can do what we do (It’s not even close!). This year we set even more Historic Recruiting Records, months ahead of schedule. Morale has never been higher. Our Military’s unmatched POWER was on full display during our Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence and, like our Country, the WAR DEPARTMENT has never been ‘HOTTER,’” Trump wrote.

The 80-year-old president shared the social media post at 12:58 a.m. ET. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump added that the country needs to “keep it that way” and urged the House and Senate to make passing Reconciliation 3.0 and the SAVE America Act the “Number One Priority” when Congress returns to session.

“The SAVE AMERICA ACT, which everyone is asking for, paired with the full funding of our Great Department of War, can be passed very quickly, ensuring that the United States of America stays FREE for Generations to come,” Trump added.

The proposed “Reconciliation 3.0,” which seeks $350 billion in new defense spending, is the third major funding package Trump has pursued during his second term.

The first was his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by Trump in June 2025, followed by a $70 billion immigration and border security package. The president was only able to get the second funding package through Congress after Senate Republicans stripped plans to add an additional $1 billion for security related to the president’s White House ballroom vanity project.

Donald Trump has a habit of staying up all night posting on Truth Social. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Leading Senate Republicans have previously expressed doubt that Congress will pass another major spending bill this term.

During a June 9 hearing, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins said it would be a “terrible risk” to pursue a third spending package.

At the same hearing, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, also said it was “safe to conclude there will not be another reconciliation bill.” Those remarks came just days before McConnell was hospitalized after being found unconscious and requiring CPR at his Washington, D.C., home.

Trump’s obsession with a third reconciliation bill comes as the president’s repeated attempts to get his SAVE America Act through Congress continue to fail.

The bill, which aims to overhaul the election process, has raised concerns among critics that the president hopes to use the legislation as a pretext to meddle in November’s midterm elections, where Republicans are widely expected to suffer heavy defeats.