Trump Accountants Must Hand Over Tax Records to House Panel: Judge
FORK ’EM OVER
It looks like former President Donald Trump will have to give up at least some of his taxes to Congress, no matter how many federal judges he begs otherwise. A U.S. District Court judge approved a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee subpoena Wednesday for Trump’s taxes and financial documents but limited what the accounting firm must turn over after finding the panel’s initial request too broad. “The more Congress can invade the personal sphere of a former President, the greater the leverage Congress would have on a sitting President,” the judge said. The committee has been investigating whether Trump’s businesses had profited from his time in the White House. It had sought records dating back to 2011, but the judge limited the transactions to those since 2018. The order could be appealed by Trump’s attorneys, according to Politico.
It follows Trump’s request last week to stop a different House committee from reviewing his taxes. Trump asked a federal judge to prevent the House Ways and Means Committee, which is reviewing the audit process for presidents, from obtaining his tax returns, arguing it was solely a political attempt to obtain his taxes.